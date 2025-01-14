Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Biden says he's been carrying out ‘most aggressive climate agenda’ in history as he designates CA monuments

The president's last day in office is on Sunday, President-elect Trump takes office on Monday

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Biden announces $770 payments to California wildfire victims Video

Biden announces $770 payments to California wildfire victims

The White House will issue a one-time payment of $770 to each resident affected by California's wildfires, President Joe Biden announced Monday. (Reuters)

President Biden on Tuesday signed proclamations to establish the Chuckwalla National Monument and the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument, which will protect hundreds of thousands of acres of land in California, during his last week in office. 

The event was delayed by a week due to the destructive wildfires raging in Southern California, and Biden revealed that he had wanted to do the ceremony in the state, but it had to be moved to the White House. 

"We've been carrying out the most aggressive climate agenda ever in the history of the world," the president said in the East Room of the White House, before discussing the national monuments. "Our natural wonders are the heart and soul of our nation." 

He said in his second week as president he signed an executive order "establishing the first ever conservation goal to protect 30% of all our lands and waters everywhere in America by 2030 … I call this national campaign America the Beautiful … And over the last four years, we've delivered … putting America on track to meet that bold goal, restoring it, creating new national monuments, conserving hundreds of millions of acres of land and waters all across America, from New England to Minnesota, Texas to Colorado, Arizona, Alaska." 

BIDEN ISSUES SECOND AI ACTION DURING FINAL WEEK IN OFFICE WITH EXECUTIVE ORDER FAST-TRACKING US INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden signing monument proclamations

Biden signed a proclamation to establish Chuckwalla National Monument and Sáttítla Highlands National Monument in California on Tuesday.  (Anna Rose Layden/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added, "Over the past four years, I'm proud to have kept my commitment to protect more land and water than any president in American history." 

WHITE HOUSE REMOVES CUBA'S STATE SPONSOR OF TERRORISM DESIGNATION, REVERSING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MOVE

Biden signing proclamations

President Biden on Tuesday signed proclamations to establish the Chuckwalla National Monument and the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument, which will protect hundreds of thousands of acres of land in California, during his last week in office.  (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chuckwalla National Monument will protect more than 600,000 acres of public land in the California desert near Joshua Tree National Park and the Colorado River, according to the National Parks Conservation Association. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden speaks to California officials about fires

Biden listens to California officials update him on the wildfires on Jan. 10.  (eigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Sáttítla Highlands National Monument will protect more than 224,000 acres of land in Northern California in the Modoc, Shasta-Trinity, and Klamath national forests and "provides protection to tribal ancestral homelands, historic and scientific treasures, rare flora and fauna, and the headwaters of vital sources of water," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Related Topics

More from Politics