Biden says feds 'getting close' to finding classified document leaker

President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is "getting close" to finding the person responsible for leaking Pentagon documents that the Department of Defense has described as containing "sensitive and highly-classified material."

"I can’t right now [give an update]. There is a full-blown investigation going on with the intelligence community and Justice Department and they are getting close," Biden told reporters during his trip to Ireland. "I don’t have an answer for you."

The president also said "I’m concerned that it happened but there is nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence."

Bidens comments came after The Washington Post published a report claiming the person behind the leak is a man in his 20s who worked on a military base and shared the classified information on the chat app Discord.

The outlet reportedly spoke to a fellow member of the chat group the leaker ran on Discord. The Post's teenage source claimed he knew the leaker's real name and where he lived but said he would not help authorities locate him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Sarah Tobianski contributed to this report.