Biden repeatedly misled American public about Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden repeatedly misled the American public about the withdrawal from Afghanistan , a Fox News review of his public statements reveals.

Biden's assurances about how the withdrawal would be conducted, whether the Taliban would seize control of Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled back and whether any Americans would be left behind were all proven wrong.

In March, Biden vowed that the Afghanistan withdrawal would be done "in a safe and orderly way." But the withdrawal was neither safe nor orderly.

Americans and Afghan allies alike were left scrambling to enter the Kabul airport for evacuation, navigating Taliban checkpoints and enduring beatings from Taliban fighters. An ISIS-K suicide bombing outside the airport killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans.

In July, Biden said that it would be "highly unlikely" for the Taliban to take over the country after the U.S. pulled out.

"So the question now is, where do they go from here?" Biden said at a press conference last month. "The jury is still out, but the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

The Taliban swiftly overtook Afghanistan after the U.S. announced our withdrawal. Kabul fell to the Taliban in the middle of August, while evacuation efforts were still ongoing.

Most recently, Biden promised that his administration would get every American who wanted to leave Afghanistan out of the country.

"That's what we're doing now, that's the path we're on. And I think we'll get there," Biden said in an Aug. 16 ABC News interview. "If there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay to get them all out."

But that didn't happen.

"We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. admitted on Monday.

Hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies remained in Afghanistan after the final troops left the country, with reports indicating that the Taliban carried out "house-to-house executions" after the troops departed.

The final U.S. troop boarded a plane out of Kabul on Monday, the day before the pullout deadline.

The White House did not respond to Fox News' questions as to why the president repeatedly misled the public.

