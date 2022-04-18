Biden says he released his tax returns, ‘unlike some other presidents’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Monday – Tax Day – in a swipe at his predecessor, said he released his tax returns, "unlike some other presidents."

The White House, on Friday, released the first couple’s tax returns – marking the 24th year that the Bidens released their tax returns to the public.

"I did them and I released them already, unlike some other presidents," Biden said on Monday during the White House Easter egg roll. "Every single year."

Former President Trump never released his tax returns as president of the United States.

Biden reported a federal adjusted gross income of $610,702 last year, according to their 2021 federal income tax returns released by the White House Friday.

The president and first lady filed their income tax return jointly, and paid $150,439 in federal income tax. Their 2021 effective federal income tax rate is 24.6%.

The first couple also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities in 2021 – with the largest gift, $5,000, being donated to the Beau Biden Foundation. The White House says the foundation is a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse.

The first couple on Friday also released their Delaware income tax return, and reported paying $30,765 in state income tax.

The first lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $2,721 in Virginia income tax.

The first lady teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

The White House said these tax returns mark Biden’s release of a total of 24 years of tax returns to the public.

The Biden’s 2021 tax returns are similar to 2020, but include the president’s presidential salary.



An annual presidential salary is $400,000, however, because he took office on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden reports making $378,833 last year.

In 2020, the first couple earned $607,336, which was down from the $985,223 they reported in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also released their 2021 federal income tax return, as well as their state income tax returns for California, New York and the District of Columbia. The second couple also filed jointly.

Harris and Emhoff reported a federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563. The returns reveal the couple paid $523,371 in federal income tax, for a federal income tax rate in 2021 of 31.6%.

President Biden and Vice President Harris each gave less to charity than the average taxpayer for their level of earnings, with Harris and Emhoff donating far below what most in their high income bracket contribute, according to their returns.

The tax filing shows they contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021, which, at 1.3%, is less than half the average donation for such high earners. On average, taxpayers making between $500,000 and $2,000,000 gave 3.1% of their income to charity, which would equal $51,322 on an income of $1,655,563.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.