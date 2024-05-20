Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Biden rejects ICC allegations against Israel: 'What's happening is not genocide'

The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders for a range of alleged war crimes

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Netanyahu decries ICC prosecutor's arrest warrant push as 'travesty of justice' Video

Netanyahu decries ICC prosecutor's arrest warrant push as 'travesty of justice'

Prime minister accuses prosecutors of creating false equivalency between Israel, Hamas.

President Biden on Monday said he rejects allegations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel's conduct amid its war against Hamas as the ICC seeks to pursue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and the top echelon of the terrorist group. 

Biden was speaking in the White House Rose Garden with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month when he addressed the ICC arrest warrant request for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, military commander Mohammed Deif, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes during the ongoing conflict. 

"We reject the ICC's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders," Biden said. "Whatever these warrants may imply. There is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. And it's clear Israel wants to do all it can to ensure civilian protection."

"But let me be clear," he added. "Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that. We're going to always stand with Israel and the threats against their security."

ICC REQUESTS ARREST WARRANTS FOR NETANYAHU, HAMAS LEADERS OVER ‘WAR CRIMES’ 

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

President Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff listen during a Jewish American Heritage Month event on Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Critics of Israel have accused its leaders of committing genocide against Palestinians living in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip and failing to ensure the protection of innocent civilians during military operations. Hamas routinely embeds its terrorist fighters in civilian population centers and uses civilian structures to launch attacks, Israel has said. 

DEMOCRATS DIVIDED OVER ICC PROSECUTOR SEEKING ARREST WARRANTS 

biden and netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden.  ((Fox News/Getty Images))

The ICC has accused Hamas of a range of crimes, including hostage-taking, murder and crimes of sexual violence. Israel has also committed crimes, including "starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination," said Amal Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney, who advised ICC prosecutors in seeking the arrest warrants. 

Biden's remarks came after weeks of anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the country. He also noted that antisemitism has increased since Israel was attacked on Oct. 7. 

ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Hamas chief Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On our streets, our social media and college campuses," he said. "It's amazing it's happening. It's absolutely despicable. It's wrong. And it must stop."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics