Biden administration considering Rahm Emanuel for ambassador role, report says

Former Chicago mayor and ex-Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel might still end up in the Biden administration, according to a report.

NBC News reported Monday that the president is considering Emanuel as a potential ambassador to China, Japan or even Israel.

RAHM EMANUEL COULD BE A BIDEN CABINET PICK

When asked about a possible Emanuel appointment, the White House National Security Council told Fox News that they do not have any personnel announcements to make at this point.

Emanuel, before serving as mayor of Chicago, served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff during his first term. Emanuel also served as a political director for former President Bill Clinton, and then as a senior adviser.

There has been speculation around Biden appointing Emanuel to some sort of role in his Cabinet or his administration for months.

In December, reports surfaced suggesting Emanuel was under consideration for U.S. trade representative.

The rumors of Emanuel joining the Biden administration have angered some progressives, after Emanuel, in 2019, called Democrats’ "Medicare-for-all" push "insane."

AOC SAYS BIDEN PICKING RAHM EMANUEL FOR CABINET WOULD BE 'DIVISIVE'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said picking the former Chicago mayor would signal hostility to her wing of the party.

"Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick," Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times.

"And it would signal, I think, a hostile approach to the grass-roots and the progressive wing of the party."

But Sen. Chris Murphy, a liberal Democrat from Connecticut who co-authored the Green New Deal with Ocasio-Cortez, took no problem with Emanuel.

"I have no issues with Rahm," Murphy told the Huffington Post. "He has a history of rubbing some folks pretty roughly but I think he brings some good ideas to the table."

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.