Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden 'pretty much' ready to announce re-election, Jill Biden says

President Biden 'says he's not done,' first lady Jill Biden tells the AP

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
White House dodges questions on Biden campaign effort to cover up Hunter story Video

White House dodges questions on Biden campaign effort to cover up Hunter story

Fox News contributor Joe Concha explains why President Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings would make him 'compromised.' He also discusses the House investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

First lady Jill Biden told The Associated Press on Friday that her husband, President Biden, is "pretty much" ready to announce his re-election campaign.

The first lady made the comments during her multi-day visit to Africa

WHITE HOUSE REAFFIRMS THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN INTENDS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024

First lady Jill Biden, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman give speeches during a meeting with Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. Embassy residence on the first day of her state visit in Nairobi on Friday.

First lady Jill Biden, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman give speeches during a meeting with Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. Embassy residence on the first day of her state visit in Nairobi on Friday. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

"He says he’s not done," the first lady told the AP while visiting Nairobi. "He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important."

"How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" she joked.

HINTING AT 2024 RE-ELECTION, BIDEN TELLS DEMOCRATS ‘WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

Asked by host Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show" whether an official announcement will be made soon on a Biden-Harris 2024 ticket, Jean-Pierre coyly replied that she can’t talk about politics because she’s limited by the HATCH Act, but "what I can say is repeat what the president has said many times is that he intends to run. And I leave it there." 

First lady Jill Biden reportedly believes President Biden has been managed with "kid gloves," according to Politico.

First lady Jill Biden reportedly believes President Biden has been managed with "kid gloves," according to Politico. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman give speeches during a meeting with Kenyan women leaders at the US Embassy residence on the first day of her state visit in Nairobi on Friday.

First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman give speeches during a meeting with Kenyan women leaders at the US Embassy residence on the first day of her state visit in Nairobi on Friday. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jill Biden said Friday in Africa that her husband took her input seriously in his decision-making, but that the final call will always be up to him.

"Of course he'll listen to me, because we're a married couple," she said before clarifying, "He makes up his own mind, believe me."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics