Former Jill Biden spox joins Dem firm helping White House with GOP investigations amid Hunter Biden drama

First Lady Jill Biden’s former spokesperson joined a Democrat firm helping the White House navigate the House GOP’s investigations amid the drama surrounding first son Hunter Biden.

Michael LaRosa , who left his post as the first lady’s press secretary last year, is joining up with Democrat nonprofit Facts First USA as a senior adviser.

"A hearty [Facts First USA] welcome to [LaRosa]," Facts First USA spokesperson Eddie Vale tweeted.

DEM OPERATIVE HELPING WH FIGHT GOP INVESTIGATIONS ONCE DESCRIBED BY BIDEN AIDE NEERA TANDEN AS ‘BATS--- CRAZY’

Facts First USA, according to its website, aims to act as a "Truth SWAT-team" to counter "bad-faith lies and misinformation" by Republicans.

"Republicans have telegraphed their plan to use congressional control to bombard the Biden Administration with investigations, to flood the White House with subpoenas, and to abuse the extensive tools of congressional oversight to drive the narrative about the Biden Administration during the run up to the 2024 presidential election," the group’s website states.

"We will work to limit the reach of the right-wing rage machine – to keep it within their own echo chamber rather than allowing it to become part of the mainstream media coverage," the website continues.

LaRosa, a former producer for Chris Matthews' MSNBC show, which is no longer on the air, was widely mocked on Twitter last year when he heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman during his Senate campaign last year following the release of a doctor's note. The note was aimed at assuaging fears about the then-Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office.

"I don't even think he needed the note, to be honest with you. You see, the guy is a political athlete, one of the best ones I've ever seen," LaRosa claimed, after Duquesne-UPMC Dr. Clifford Chen released a missive evaluating Fetterman as having "no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office."

Facts First USA did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital’s questions as to the nature of LaRosa’s role, whether there would be coordination between the firm and the White House or first lady’s office, and the former spokesperson’s previous tweet about Hunter Biden.

LaRosa, who most recently became an ABC News political contributor in November 2022, is not the only Democrat operative at Facts First with direct ties to national news organizations. Ali Rubin, who was tapped to be a senior adviser last month, previously served as a senior vice president of external affairs at Axios from 2016 until 2019. Her resume also includes working on the Biden-Harris transition team, the Clinton Foundation, and other roles with Hillary Clinton.

Jess Mcintosh, who was tapped to be the group's communications director last month, was a CNN political commentator between 2017 and 2022. She also worked for Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign and was the vice president of communications for EMILY'S List. Maria Cardona, another senior adviser, is also tied to CNN as a longtime political commentator.

Fox News Digital previously reported that David Brock, the Democratic operative who launched Facts First USA, was once mocked by White House staff secretary Neera Tanden as "bats--- crazy."

Brock, a longtime Clinton ally who founded Media Matters for America and American Bridge 21st Century, announced in November that he was leaving the left-wing groups after nearly two decades to launch Facts First USA in order to help President Biden fight Republicans in the new Congress.

He got his start as a conservative freelance reporter before switching to the Democratic Party in the mid-1990s, has been a prominent face in Democratic circles for nearly two decades. The New York Times reported in November that Brock's network of progressive groups "play important roles in the Democratic Party’s ecosystem."

However, in 2015, he was described as "bats--- crazy" in an email to John Podesta by Tanden, a longtime Clinton ally who previously led the Center for American Progress (CAP).

FOX News Digital's Charles Creitz, Jessica Chasmar and Cameron Cawthorne contributed reporting.