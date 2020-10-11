Biden 'sounding very much like Trump' by warning of 'chicanery' at the polls: reporter

Politico's Washington and politics managing editor said Democratic nominee Joe Biden sounded "very much like Trump" after Biden said the only way he could lose the 2020 election was through “chicanery."

"Biden sounding very much like Trump here," Politico's Blake Hounshell wrote on Twitter in response to Biden's statement.

"Make sure to vote,” Biden told voters at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Saturday, “because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.”

BIDEN SAYS 'CHICANERY' AT THE POLLS IS THE ONLY WAY HE COULD LOSE US ELECTION

Before leaving Pennsylvania, Biden clarified his comments to reporters. He said his remarks were “taken a little out of context,” adding, “I’m going to accept the outcome of this election, period.”

"What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting. You should not pay attention to them," the Democratic nominee continued.

Biden has repeatedly said President Trump would try to “steal” victory if he didn’t win the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign has recruited hundreds of lawyers and volunteers to oversee Election Day.

Meanwhile, Trump took heat from some in his own party in September when he repeated his claim that mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud when asked if he would commit to "a peaceful transferral of power after the election."

TRUMP BLASTS BALLOTS WHEN ASKED ABOUT ELECTION AFTERMATH: 'THE BALLOTS ARE A DISASTER'

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.