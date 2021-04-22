Biden Pentagon nominee faces scrutiny over resurfaced tweet as nomination heads to final vote

An old tweet from President Biden’s nominee to be the number three at the Pentagon has resurfaced as the nomination process heads to the Senate floor.

Colin Kahl's nomination to be Biden’s undersecretary of policy at the Pentagon barely made it out of Armed Services Committee. The Senate split 50-50 Thursday on the procedural step of moving Kahl's nomination to the floor for a final vote, requiring Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote.

As the Senate gears up to vote on Kahl’s nomination, however, an old tweet from 2018 has resurfaced where he downplayed news that Israel had nabbed Iran’s nuclear program archive before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press conference on the operation.

Kahl also said the findings had a "vibe" similar to before the Iraq War. Tablet magazine first publicized the tweet in an article on Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS ABOUT?

"Let’s see what this is," Kahl wrote in 2018. "But this sure has an eerie pre-2003 Iraq vibe to it."

Tehran officially acknowledged the Israeli operation that plucked their nuclear program archive last week.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out Tablet’s article, quoting a passage of journalist Tony Badran’s article.

"‘Kahl opted to go one step further—or three—and suggested that the evidence Israel obtained and intended to publicize was part of some kind of Jewish plot to sucker America into war,’" Cruz quoted.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Kahl’s tweet.

It was announced last week that the US and Iran would begin negotiations with Iran to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement where Iran would give up pursuits of a nuclear weapon.

In return for not trying to develop nuclear weapons, Iran would have some of its sanctions by the US lifted, including those on oil exports and use of the global banking system.