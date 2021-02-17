Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu have 'warm and friendly' talk

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed to Fox News.

Netanyahu’s office characterized the call as "warm and friendly" and said that it lasted for roughly an hour.

"The leaders noted their personal relations of years, and said they would act together to continue to strengthen the alliance between Israel and the U.S.," the statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

Among the topics that were said to be discussed were promoting peace agreements, challenges in the region – including the Iranian threat – and the COVID-19 crisis.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sought to reassure reporters this week that Israel was an "ally" of the U.S., after the administration fielded questions as to why Biden had not yet spoken with the Israeli leader.

Some wondered whether it was a snub, considering Biden had called leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the week he was inaugurated.

Donald Trump fostered an incredibly warm relationship with Israel and Netanyahu.

During an interview with Fox News last year Netanyahu called Trump the "best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."