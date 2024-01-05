Biden marks three years since Jan. 6 blasting Trump, saying he is 'trying to steal history'

President Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Friday, blasting former President Trump by saying he is "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Biden delivered a speech in Blue Bell, Pa. Friday to mark three years of the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden spent the majority of his address attacking his predecessor and 2024 Republican opponent — who holds a massive lead over the GOP presidential primary field.

"In trying to rewrite the facts of January 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election," Biden said. "But he knew the truth because we saw it with our own eyes."

Referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Biden said the "mob wasn't a peaceful protest. It was a violent assault."

"They were insurrectionists, not patriots," Biden said. "I'll say what Donald Trump won’t — political violence is never, ever acceptable to the United States… Never, never, never."

He added: "It has no place in a democracy. None. You can't be pro-insurrectionist and pro American."

Biden spent the majority of the speech trying to tie Trump to the Capitol riot.

While Special Counsel Jack Smith did charge Trump out of his investigation, the former president has never been charged with insurrection.

Biden said that "democracy is on the ballot" and "freedom is on the ballot" in 2024, while saying the opposite of democracy is "dictatorship."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.