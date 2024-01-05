Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden marks three years since Jan. 6 blasting Trump, saying he is 'trying to steal history'

Biden delivered a speech bashing his 2024 GOP opponent in Blue Bell, Pa.

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Biden campaign has ‘no accomplishments to stand on: Pete Hegseth Video

Biden campaign has ‘no accomplishments to stand on: Pete Hegseth

‘Outnumbered’ breaks down President Biden’s campaign messaging that focuses on MAGA Republicans, not his accomplishments.

Read this article for free!
Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account!
Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Friday, blasting former President Trump by saying he is "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Biden delivered a speech in Blue Bell, Pa. Friday to mark three years of the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden spent the majority of his address attacking his predecessor and 2024 Republican opponent — who holds a massive lead over the GOP presidential primary field.

"In trying to rewrite the facts of January 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election," Biden said. "But he knew the truth because we saw it with our own eyes."

Referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Biden said the "mob wasn't a peaceful protest. It was a violent assault."

"They were insurrectionists, not patriots," Biden said. "I'll say what Donald Trump won’t — political violence is never, ever acceptable to the United States… Never, never, never."

He added: "It has no place in a democracy. None. You can't be pro-insurrectionist and pro American."

Biden spent the majority of the speech trying to tie Trump to the Capitol riot. 

While Special Counsel Jack Smith did charge Trump out of his investigation, the former president has never been charged with insurrection. 

Biden said that "democracy is on the ballot" and "freedom is on the ballot" in 2024, while saying the opposite of democracy is "dictatorship." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

Brooke joined Fox News in 2014. She covers the White House, presidential politics, federal investigations, national security, elections and more.

Brooke graduated from Boston University in 2014 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.

You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or Twitter.

More from Politics