Biden losing support from Democrats as just 36% say he's their best shot at winning in 2024

A plurality of Democrats think someone other than President Biden would give their party the best chance at winning the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

Less than a year into his presidency, Biden is already underwater in approval polls, with the latest Marist Poll illustrating just how much confidence his party has in him in the next presidential election.

According to the poll, only 36% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe Biden should lead the party's 2024 ticket.

In fact, almost half of Democrats and leaning independents want Biden off the top of the ticket and someone else to run — an illuminating statistic that shows how the president is struggling to maintain his own party's trust.

Meanwhile, 50% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents would like to see former President Trump lead the GOP ticket in 2024.

Thirty-five percent of Republicans were against having Trump lead the Republican ticket the next presidential cycle.

Additionally, one in five Democrats and left-leaning independents were on the fence about a Biden-led 2024 ticket while only 14% of Republicans were "unsure" if they wanted Trump on top of the ticket again.

Biden's first year in office has been battered by multiple crises, including supply chain issues, hundreds of thousands of migrants illegally crossing the border and the fall of Afghanistan.

Additionally, rising inflation continues to depress the economy before the winter holidays and skyrocketing energy costs have raised concerns about the coming winter.

