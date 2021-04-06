Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden leans close to tell man to socially distance, 'which I'm not doing'

Biden spent part of Tuesday focusing on the nation's coronavirus vaccine rollout

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Biden uses Easter holiday to push mask-wearing, vaccinationsVideo

Biden uses Easter holiday to push mask-wearing, vaccinations

FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins 'The Ingraham Angle' for a Monday edition of 'Seen and Unseen'

President Biden leaned inches away from someone’s face to urge them to practice social distancing as he promoted the nation’s vaccine progress Tuesday afternoon.

Video shows the president pointing to his face mask, leaning toward a seated man and encouraging him to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines.

"Keep wearing a mask, wash the hands and socially distance – which I’m not doing," he jokes, prompting laughter from a group of people off-camera.

Biden delivered remarks on the country’s vaccination push from the State Dining Room after visiting a clinic in Alexandria, Va.

BIDEN HASN'T TALKED TO CHINESE PRESIDENT ABOUT CORONAVIRUS ORIGINS

President Joe Biden visits a vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He said that more than 554,000 Americans have died from the virus and urged the public to continue following health guidelines from the CDC as the vaccine rollout picks up speed.

"What we do now, we're going to determine how many people we'll save or lose in the month of April and May and June, before we get to July 4," the president said.

He predicted that the "vast majority of Americans" will have at least their first vaccine shot by the end of May.

"Better times are ahead," he said. "As I said before, we can have a safe happy Fourth of July with your family and friends in small groups in your backyard."

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

