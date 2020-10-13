Biden questions ‘memory’ of voters in poll who say they’re better off now than 4 years ago

Joe Biden was quick to dismiss voters who say they are better off now than they were in 2016.

A recent Gallup poll taken Sept. 14-28 made headlines after it revealed that 56 percent of voters said they were better off now than they were four years ago. Just 32 percent of them said they were worse off.

During an interview with Cincinnati's WKRC Local 12 on Monday, reporter Kyle Inskeep cited the Gallup poll and asked the Democratic nominee, "Why should people who feel that they're better off today under a Trump administration vote for you?"

"Well if they think that, they probably shouldn't," Biden responded.

The former VP appeared surprised by the Gallup poll but cited the stat incorrectly.

BIDEN REPEATS GAFFE THAT HE'S RUNNING 'FOR THE SENATE,' APPEARS TO FORGET MITT ROMNEY'S NAME

"They think- 54 percent of the American people believe they're better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly," Biden told Inskeep. "And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn't share the values of most Americans. He's not very honest with people. He's flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms of even now- not wearing a mask, a guy who has been a super spreader. But look, whatever they believe they should go out and vote. People should vote. Period."

Trump seized on the Gallup poll and tweeted that the poll was "incredible." He wrote, "56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!"

Earlier in the day, the former VP repeated the gaffe at a campaign event where he accidentally said that he was running as a "proud Democrat for the Senate" instead of the presidency.

He also appeared to have forgotten Mitt Romney's name while speaking with reporters about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith should be questioned during her SCOTUS confirmation.

"You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK? And I took him on," Biden said. "No one's faith should be questioned."