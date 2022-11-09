Biden to hold post-midterms press conference, says 'millions made their voices heard'

President Biden is set to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday as numerous key congressional races around the U.S. remain too close to call.

In his first tweet post-Election Day, Biden wrote "Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend, strengthen, and renew it.

"I'll have more to say this afternoon, but thanks to the poll workers and officials that worked into the night to safeguard our sacred right to vote," he added. "And the millions who made their voices heard."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The White House says Biden "will deliver remarks and take questions" at 4 p.m. ET in the White House’s State Dining Room.

Biden tweeted late last night that he had "just got off the phone with some of tonight’s winners -- including some folks I saw on the road this year."