Biden should fire chief of staff Klain 'immediately,' Sen. Sasse says

'Ron Klain thinks his own activists are dumb enough to fall for' filibuster farce, Sasse says

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Key Democratic agenda items stall in Senate over filibuster Video

Key Democratic agenda items stall in Senate over filibuster

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest as Biden agenda is 'on ice.'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Tuesday called on President Biden to fire his chief of staff, Ron Klain, for pushing a "guaranteed-to-fail vote" on nuking the filibuster that he argued is a political ploy just to appease progressives.

"It’s CYA [cover you’re a--] week in Washington," Sasse said in a statement provided to Fox News. "The Senate is taking a guaranteed-to-fail vote on blowing up the filibuster so that Chuck Schumer can ward off a primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and so that Ron Klain can throw some chum at the Democratic Party’s progressive base."

SCHUMER TELLS DEMOCRATS RELUCTANT TO NUKE FILIBUSTER: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO GO ON THE RECORD'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain attends an event with governors of western states and members of President Biden's Cabinet on June 30, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Ron Klain thinks his own activists are dumb enough to fall for it," the senator said. "President Biden ought to fire his chief of staff immediately."

Sasse’s statement came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised that the Senate will not only vote on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, but also on whether to defang the Senate's 60-vote filibuster if Republicans block them, as they are expected to.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer waits to speak during an event to mark one year since the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, Jan. 6, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer waits to speak during an event to mark one year since the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have consistently opposed any efforts to end the filibuster, which creates a 60-vote threshold to advance bills.

Earlier Tuesday, Schumer issued a stern warning to Republicans and Democrat defenders of the filibuster ahead of upcoming votes, saying, "We are going to vote. We are all going to go on the record."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

