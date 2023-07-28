Biden finally speaks out on granddaughter he refused to acknowledge for years

President Biden is speaking out publicly for first time about his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, the estranged daughter of his son Hunter Biden who he had previously not acknowledged.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said in a statement to People.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," he added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

