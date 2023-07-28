Expand / Collapse search
Biden finally speaks out on granddaughter he refused to acknowledge for years

Navy Joan Roberts is the estranged daughter of Hunter Biden

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Brooke Singman | Fox News
Biden under fire for refusing to acknowledge his granddaughter Video

Biden under fire for refusing to acknowledge his granddaughter

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson tells 'Hannity' the scandal belies Biden's 'family' mantra.

President Biden is speaking out publicly for first time about his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, the estranged daughter of his son Hunter Biden who he had previously not acknowledged.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said in a statement to People.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," he added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

Bidens

Hunter and Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

