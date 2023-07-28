Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Biden faces potential new challenge from fellow Democrat in 2024 presidential race

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is reportedly set to meet with Democratic donors next week in New York City

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Biden takes credit for declining inflation, suggests Republicans will impeach him Video

Biden takes credit for declining inflation, suggests Republicans will impeach him

President Biden on Friday suggested that Republicans will impeach him because they can no longer criticize his record on inflation.

President Biden could be facing a potential new challenge for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, this time from a sitting member of Congress. 

According to a Friday report from Politico, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., will head to New York City next week to meet with donors about a potential Democratic primary challenge to the 80-year-old Biden, something he's reportedly been receiving inquiries about.

Phillips, a former gelato company executive who was first elected to Congress in 2018, has staunchly opposed the idea of a third party "No Labels" candidate, and has called for Biden to face more competition in the race considering his advanced age.

DESANTIS TAKES SWING AT BYRON DONALDS IN DEFENSE OF FLORIDA'S SLAVERY CURRICULUM: ‘DON’T STAND WITH KAMALA'

Dean Phillips and Joe Biden

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is reportedly considering a challenge to President Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. (Getty Images)

Politico reported that Phillips is unlikely to mount a challenge to Biden unless the president's health were to worsen, or if he lost a significant amount of political clout. Phillips sees other obvious Democratic candidates being unwilling to get into the race unless someone else jumps in first, according to the outlet.

A representative for Phillips did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

TIM SCOTT HITS DESANTIS ON FLORIDA CURRICULUM: ‘NO SILVER LINING IN SLAVERY’

Dean Phillips

Representative Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, center, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden is currently facing challenges from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a former environmental lawyer, and Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual guru. A recent Fox News poll shows the president maintaining a lead over the two challengers with 64% over Kennedy's 17% and Williamson's 10%.

If Biden were to be re-elected, he would be 86 upon the completion of his second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics