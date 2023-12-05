Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden expected to raise more than $15 million in star-studded fundraising blitz: Sources

Steven Speilberg is hosting a star-studded fundraiser for Biden Friday in Hollywood

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Democrats ensuring Biden is ‘bubble-wrapped’: Ronna McDaniel Video

Democrats ensuring Biden is ‘bubble-wrapped’: Ronna McDaniel

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tells ‘The Story’ that Democrats are ‘doing everything they can’ to ensure Biden wins in 2024, including ‘keeping names off the ballot’ in Florida’s primaries.

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden’s re-election campaign is expected to raise more than $15 million this week as he travels across the nation for multiple high-profile and star-studded fundraising events, Fox News Digital has learned.

Two sources close to the campaign and familiar with the president’s fundraising efforts told Fox News Digital that the more $15 million will also include small-dollar donations.

BIDEN TO CRISSCROSS COUNTRY FOR CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISERS WITH STEVEN SPIELBERG, JAMES TAYLOR

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 15, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The president attended a fundraising event in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, which featured a concert by singer-songwriter James Taylor. Front-row tickets sold for $7,500 per seat. 

James Taylor wears a blue jacket, black shirt and pants and plays the guitar wearing a cap at the Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell

James Taylor performing on stage. (Shannon Finney)

The president is expected to attend fundraising events in Washington D.C. on Thursday near the White House.

Steven Spielberg and Sasha Speilberg attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

And on Friday, the president will travel to Los Angeles for a Hollywood fundraiser hosted by Steven Spielberg, Shona Rhimes, CEO of Paramount Pictures Jim Gianopulos, actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, and others.

The Los Angeles event will be at the home of interior designer Michael Smith and his partner James Costos, who had served as former President Obama’s ambassador to Spain.

Director Rob Reiner (R) and wife Michelle Singer Reiner. (Barry King/FilmMagic)

Top tickets for that event are said to be $930,000 each. 

BIDEN'S SUPPORT FROM GEN Z ERODES AS AGE BECOMES CRITICAL ISSUE: 'HE'S OUT OF TOUCH WITH BASICALLY EVERYBODY'

Lenny Kravitz is expected to perform at the event. 

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz speaks onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.  (Jeff Kravitz)

Barbara Streisand and a slew of other celebrities are expected to attend. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also expected to attend the event.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The expected fundraising haul comes after the campaign’s strongest grassroots fundraising month since the president announced his re-election campaign, a Biden campaign official told Fox News Digital.

Campaign officials told Fox News Digital that in the third quarter, 97% of all donations were under $200 and the average grassroots contribution was $40.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign announced in October that it raised more than $71 million in the third quarter of 2023. The campaign, as of October, also had nearly $91 million in cash on hand, with officials calling that figure "the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle."

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics