©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DASH FOR CASH: Biden to crisscross country for campaign fundraisers with Steven Spielberg, James Taylor

Events in Boston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia are expected to rake in millions

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
President Biden is kicking off December with a series of top-dollar fundraising events with celebrities across the country.

Biden will start with a concert fundraiser featuring James Taylor in Massachusetts on Tuesday, with front-row tickets selling for $7,500 per seat. After two more events in Boston, Biden will fly to Los Angeles for another concert fundraiser, this one featuring Lenny Kravitz.

Director Steven Spielberg is expected to be among the hosts for the Los Angeles event, in addition to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Barbra Streisand and a slew of other celebrities.

Biden's campaign has yet to announce the official location for the James Taylor event, with announcements saying the location would be revealed "36–48 hours before the event."

President Joe Biden

President Biden is kicking off December with a series of top-dollar fundraising events with celebrities across the country. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles event will be at the home of interior designer Michael Smith and his partner James Costos, who had served as former President Obama’s ambassador to Spain.

"We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm. We don’t do many events, but when we do, we do it out of a great passion," Smith told The Associated Press.

Biden also has fundraising stops in Maryland and Pennsylvania, where he will appear with Gov. Wes Moore and Gov. Josh Shapiro, respectively. Several of the events are expected to rake in millions for Biden's campaign on their own.

Biden talking to Spielberg at a Gala in 2013.

Director Steven Spielberg, center right, is expected to be among the hosts for the Los Angeles event in support of President Biden, center left. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage, contributor)

As of the last fundraising reporting deadline at the end of September, Biden and his party reported $91 million cash on hand. He is helped by the fact that, as the party’s leader, he has entered into a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee, as well as state parties.

James Taylor White House

Singer James Taylor will headline Biden's fundraiser in Boston, while Lenny Kravitz will perform at his event in Los Angeles. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN)

Biden, now 81, faces a major lack of enthusiasm from Democratic voters. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced his candidacy in a symbolic challenge to Biden. Biden's age is a concern for Democratic voters, with his support dwindling especially among young voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

