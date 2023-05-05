Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden claims he's holding 'major press conference,' but nothing on schedule

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
President Biden announced Friday he would be holding a "major" press conference later in the afternoon, despite no mention of it on his schedule.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do. I'm — and I'm doing a major press conference this afternoon. So I love you all. But I'd like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business," Biden said at the close of a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

No White House press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and the schedule has not changed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

