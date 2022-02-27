Biden claims COVID-19 keeps Americans from seeing 'things have gotten so much better for them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic has made it psychologically difficult for Americans to feel happy despite their improving economic circumstances.

During an extensive interview with Brian Tyler Cohen that aired Saturday, the progressive host asked Biden to address frustration that some Democrats might feel that the party's agenda is not moving forward quickly enough despite Democrats controlling both Congress and the White House.

Biden replied by suggesting that the psychological toll of COVID-19 prevents some Americans from seeing the progress that has been made under his administration.

"I think the biggest impact of the psychology of the country has been COVID," said Biden, pointing out how more than 1 million Americans have died from the virus.

"And so, I think it's hard for people to get their arms around the fact that we have the fastest growing economy in 40 years. Wages are actually up, not down. Unemployment's the lowest it's been under, you know, it's just incredibly low, and it's around in the three-point range."

Biden went on to say that he believes it's difficult for Americans to understand such things when they "wake up in the morning and wonder whether or not" their loved one might die from COVID-19.

"There’s a phenomenal negative psychological impact that COVID has had on the public psyche. And so you have an awful lot of people who are, notwithstanding the fact that things have gotten so much better for them economically, that they are thinking, but, how do you get up in the morning feeling happy? Happy that everything’s alright."

Biden also said during the interview that he hopes to be remembered as someone who brought back "some decency and honor to the office" of the presidency, as well as for helping the American middle class and rebuilding international alliances.

"I hope my legacy is that I was able to restore some decency and honor to the office; I was able to bring the middle class back to a place where they had real opportunity, given an even chance to succeed; and I was able to reconstruct our alliances, which had been frayed so badly, internationally, and that I was able to bring people together, bring the politics of America together," said Biden.