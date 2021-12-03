Biden CBP nominee Chris Magnus deletes Twitter account ahead of confirmation vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s top pick to lead the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, has deleted his Twitter account following repeated department-related controversies.

Magnus moved one step closer to leading the federal agency after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed a cloture Thursday to end debate on the candidate and push the upper chamber for a vote on his nomination.

The Arizona police chief faced tough questioning from Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee in October.

Despite his acknowledgment that the U.S. immigration system is "one of the most serious problems we face right now in our nation," he raised eyebrows among some GOP senators when he refused to classify the issue as a "crisis."

But Magnus faced new pressure this week after one of his officers used deadly force when dealing with an alleged armed shoplifter.

Officer Ryan Remington was fired earlier this week after he fatally shot a 61-year-old man in a mobility scooter who was accused of stealing a toolbox from a Tucson Walmart.

Richard Lee Richards was reportedly fired upon nine times after he allegedly refused to hand over a receipt showing proof of purchase and then wielded a knife while heading toward another store.

Video surveillance showed Richards falling to the ground after being shot from behind. He later died.

Another incident is being investigated by the Tucson police department after an off-duty officer pinned two women to the ground after an argument in a restaurant parking lot, AZ Central reported Sunday.

A video taken by a daughter of one of the women who was restrained by the officer showed both women were distressed by the officer’s actions.

"Understandable anger and frustration concerning two recent incidents involving our department. I appreciate those concerns," Mangus wrote Wednesday in one of his final tweets posted to his account before it was deleted. "We are working to be as responsive and transparent as possible.

"Thanks for the feedback, but I’ll block obscenity and incivility since it adds nothing to the conversation," he added.

Fox News could not immediately reach Magnus for comment.