Biden calls Speaker Johnson ‘dead on arrival’ in odd response to criticism of proposed radical SCOTUS changes

President Biden called House Speaker Mike Johnson "dead on arrival" during a strange interaction with a reporter on Monday.

The exchange came shortly after Biden called on Congress to impose term limits and a code of conduct on the Supreme Court. In a statement released earlier on Monday, Johnson condemned Biden's proposal to "radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court," and argued that doing so would "tilt the balance of power" and erode the rule of law.

"This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court," the Louisiana Republican argued. "Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume."

"It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court’s recent decisions," he added. "This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House."

TRUMP TELLS JESSE WATTERS THAT HE WAS NOT WARNED ABOUT GUNMAN, DESPITE REPORTS

When a reporter asked Biden for his response after he arrived in Austin, Texas, on Monday afternoon, Biden gave a garbled response.

"Mr. President, House Speaker Johnson says your Supreme Court reform is ‘dead on arrival.’ What’s your reaction, sir?" a reporter inquired.

"Who said that?" Biden responded.

"Speaker Johnson said it’s ‘dead on arrival,’" the reporter repeated.

The president then responded, "I think that’s what he is."

WATCH: THOUSANDS DESCEND ON MICHIGAN TOWN FOR FIRST TRUMP RALLY SINCE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

When the journalist asked for clarification, Biden doubled down on his retort.

"That he is – dead on arrival," he replied.

The president then vowed that he was going to "figure [out] a way," to get his proposed radical changes to the Supreme Court passed.

Around an hour later, Biden clarified his remarks during a speech and explained that he was referring to Johnson's thought process.

"The Republican Speaker of the House said, whatever he proposes, [is] dead on arrival," Biden said to the audience. "I think his thinking is dead on arrival."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Johnson's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Tobianski and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.