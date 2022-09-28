Biden to attend political fundraiser for Democrats despite Hurricane Ian pounding Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will continue with his plans to attend a Democratic political fundraiser Wednesday night despite Hurricane Ian pounding Florida with devastating 150 mph sustained winds.

During Wednesday's White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter if Biden would indeed attend the 7:00 p.m. EST Democratic Governors Association reception in Washington, D.C. amid the potentially devastating hurricane.

Jean-Pierre responded that the team didn't have "any changes in his schedule."

Biden is scheduled to return to the White House from the event at 8 p.m.

HOMELAND SECURITY MOTHERS ITS EMPLOYEES: ‘EAT HEALTHY,’ ‘GET PLENTY OF SLEEP’

According to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, there were already 200,000 reported power outages across the state, and his expectation is that things would continue to get worse.

He described the outages as "a drop in the bucket for what's going to happen."

The number of outages was later updated to 624,000 as the category 4 storm continued to move inland.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOCKS TWITTER WITH CRINGEWORTHY GAFFE ABOUT DECEASED CONGRESSWOMAN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow live updates on the storm at Fox News' Hurricane Ian tracker.