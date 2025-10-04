Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Biden-appointed judge slammed by conservatives for 'lenient' 8-year sentence in Kavanaugh assassination plot

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Department of Justice plans to appeal the sentence

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Sentence for Kavanaugh's would-be assassin is a ‘joke,’ says media president Video

Sentence for Kavanaugh's would-be assassin is a ‘joke,’ says media president

Accuracy in Media President Adam Guillette discusses the sentencing of the would-be assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal judge who sentenced the defendant found guilty of attempting to assassinate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being criticized by conservatives on social media for the length of the sentence and concerns about Nicholas Roske, who goes by Sophie, identifying as transgender.

Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee, sentenced Roske to eight years in prison Friday for attempting to assassinate Kavanaugh in June 2022 in the weeks before the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.

The sentence is more lenient than what the Department of Justice (DOJ) had sought. Prosecutors said Roske should face at least 30 years, while Roske's defense team had asked for eight.

Boardman said during a sentencing hearing that while Roske's actions were "reprehensible," she also considered a string of mitigating factors, including that Roske "spontaneously confessed to and cooperated with police."

BONDI PRAISES RYAN ROUTH VERDICT, SAYS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WAS AN 'AFFRONT TO OUR VERY NATION ITSELF'

Deborah Boardman speaking to Congress

Federal Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced Nicholas Roske, who now goes by Sophie, to eight years in prison Friday for attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Fox News)

"Maryland U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman—a Biden appointee—is a national disgrace," Mike Davis, a conservative lawyer and strategist and former chief counsel for nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, wrote on X on Friday. 

"She only sentenced to 8 years, instead of 30, someone who attempted to murder Justice Kavanaugh and his family in their home. Make no mistake: Today’s Democrats want conservatives killed."

Another person wrote that Boardman "needs to be removed from the bench right the f--- now," then shared a screenshot of another post mentioning that Boardman asked if Roske would be sent to a women’s prison. 

FEDERAL JUDGE RELEASES WOMAN ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL TRUMP

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The person who attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June 2022 was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday. (Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Author M.A. Rothman called the sentence "pathetic."

"A guy who showed up at a Supreme Court Justice’s house armed and ready to k*ll him just got a lighter sentence than some people get for tax crimes — and the judge turned it into a trans acceptance story," he added. "This is beyond parody. The DOJ wanted 30 years. He got 8. And the media barely blinked." 

Another person on X balked at Boardman considering the "fact that he now identifies as a woman into giving him a lower sentence."

The DOJ plans to appeal the sentence, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday. 

Pro-life and pro-choice protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court building

People protest in front of the Supreme Court over the court's Dobbs ruling in June 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Allison Robbert/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual," she wrote on X. "@TheJusticeDept will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not reflect the horrific facts of this case." 

Boardman was appointed as a U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Maryland in 2019, until she was nominated by former President Joe Biden to be a U.S. district judge. She was confirmed by the Senate in 2021. She previously worked as a public defender.  

Fox News' Ashley Oliver and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue