Man who attempted to assassinate Kavanaugh now identifies as a woman

A man who pleaded guilty to attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 is now using a female name and pronouns, according to a court document filed Friday.

Nicholas Roske, who is set to be sentenced next month, is using the name Sophie Roske and a "Ms." title for the first time in a court filing in a case that has stretched for three years.

The court filing was a routine request in anticipation of Roske's sentencing, which is set for Oct. 3. But the filing referenced Roske by the name "Sophia," while a footnote revealed that Nicholas remains Roske's legal first name.

"Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns," the footnote stated.

It is unclear if Roske is undergoing any treatments to become transgender. Fox News Digital reached out to the defendant's defense team for comment.

Roske arrived at Kavanaugh's house on June 8, 2022, with a pistol, ammunition, a knife, a crowbar and tactical gear. Roske eventually called 9-1-1 and turned himself in after receiving a call from his sister and observing U.S. marshals in front of the justice's house.

The incident occurred just two weeks before the Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, an expected decision that had drawn protesters to the Supreme Court building and conservative justices' houses for weeks leading up to it.

The Department of Justice is seeking a 30-year sentence. In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors referenced "mental health issues" the defendant has had for about a decade that included thoughts of violently murdering his sister. He has received treatment for the issues, specifics of which were not included in the memorandum.

"While the defendant has mental health issues, those issues do not detract from the gravity of the defendant’s crime: the defendant researched and targeted multiple members of the judiciary, and intended to alter the composition of the Supreme Court for ideological reasons," prosecutors wrote.

The revelation of the gender label switch comes as the DOJ has internally discussed concerns with transgender people owning guns and as conservative activist Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was discovered to have been in a romantic relationship with a transgender person. While the investigation remains open and authorities are still developing an understanding of the motive, authorities have said Robinson felt Kirk spread hate, which drove him to carry out the killing.

The Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News it could not confirm details about any gender-related treatments Roske may have received.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including health information status or treatments," the spokesperson said.