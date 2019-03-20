Beto O'Rourke crop circle portrait pops up on Texas ranch

Passengers passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas this week got a firsthand look at a crop circle-style artwork depicting presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Less than a week after announcing his 2020 presidential bid, O’Rourke, onetime Texas representative, was honored with the two-acre crop creation.

The artist, Stan Herd, used soil, grass and rock to dress his "Beto 2020" canvas on an East Austin ranch, Fox 7 reported. He has done similar land portraits of Democratic nominees in the past. Notable among them: one of Barack Obama in 2008.

Herd, a Kansas-based artist, has been creating earth art for more than 40 years.

