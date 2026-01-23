Treasury chief unloads on Gavin Newsom’s Davos stunt, mocks governor’s ‘brain the size of a walnut’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took aim at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his political stunt at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, brushing the left-wing governor off as operating with a "brain the size of a walnut."

"I think Gavin Newsom may be cracking up, some of these things he’s saying. I think he may be in over his hairdo," Bessent told Politico's "The Conversation."

Newsom traveled to Davos, Switzerland, recently to attend the World Economic Forum, where President Donald Trump's presence headlined the event as the administration pressures European leaders to strike a deal for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

The Democrat governor is a longtime political opponent of Trump's, and issued a warning to foreign leaders to grow a "backbone" with Trump in a political broadside against the White House from the forum Monday. His attack included saying he should have brought "kneepads" for foreign dignitaries interacting with Trump while also comparing Trump to a T.rex.

"This is diplomacy with Donald Trump. He's a T.rex. You mate with him, or he devours you, one or the other," Newsom said Tuesday. "The Europeans could be (devoured) if they continue down this path and process. They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united."

Bessent shot back Thursday that the comparison was nonsensical while saying the governor has a "brain the size of a walnut."

"Being on the national stage is very different than being governor of California with no signature achievements, but to say strange things, like President Trump is a Tyrannosaurus rex. What the hell does that mean?" the Treasury secretary said. "I could say, Gavin Newsom is a brontosaurus with a brain the size of a walnut."

Newsom did in fact bring kneepads to the forum as part of a political stunt, calling them "Trump signature series kneepads" during a speech in Davos, Switzerland.

Amid his meetings in Davos, Newsom was photographed with left-wing billionaire Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Bessent quipped: "If you brought the kneepads, maybe that was for his meeting with Alex Soros. I don't know."

The Treasury secretary added that Newsom knows "less about economics than" former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he described as "a terrible place to be in."

Bessent's remarks to Politico are his latest this week against Newsom, comparing him to a mix of "American Psycho" main character Patrick Bateman "meets Sparkle Beach Ken" doll Tuesday.

"We're deeply in their head," Newsom said in response to Bessent's comparison on Thursday from Switzerland. "I think the affordability agenda appears to be I'm living rent-free in the Trump administration's head."

Trump was asked about Newsom's presence in Davos Tuesday during a press briefing, remarking that the pair had a warm relationship before it fell to political tatters.

"I had a very good relationship with Gavin Newsom when we were, you know, in office together," Trump told the media, referring to his first term in the Oval Office. "I was president. He was the governor of California. We had a really … he would talk about it often. And, somewhere, we just went astray. I just, I just hate the way California is being run.

"We actually have people leaving. It's never happened before, but I hate the way it's being run. He and I had a very good relationship. Really, close to the word exceptional, but now we seem not to."

