Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Photo of Bernie Sanders sitting alone in cold at Biden inauguration takes off

His mittens have their own Twitter account

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

A photo of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting alone at President Biden's inauguration went viral on social media Wednesday.

The photo shows the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, clad in winter clothes and a mask, sitting in a socially distant crowd watching Biden's inauguration. 

The official Twitter account for "People for Bernie," a grassroots movement in support of the former presidential candidate, tweeted out the photo and called for a "caption contest."

BERNIE SANDERS TEASES POWER IN BUDGET COMMITTEE ROLE

The Vermont senator's wool mittens, which caught some media attention after the photo went viral, are no stranger to the public. They even have their own Twitter account.

Essex Junction, Vt., teacher Jen Ellis made and gifted the mittens to Sanders last January, according to Vermont News outlet Seven Days.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BERNIE SANDERS

Sanders previously expressed interest in serving as Biden's Labor secretary and has warned the president not to completely shut progressives out of his Cabinet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vermont senator officially endorsed Biden in April, less than a week after suspending his own campaign.

2020 Presidential Election