POLITICS
Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19; Jan. 6 hearing to proceed

Thompson said he is experiencing 'mild symptoms'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. 

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Mississippi Democrat said Tuesday that he was experiencing mild symptoms. 

"I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days," Thompson wrote. 

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. 

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE CHAIR BENNIE THOMPSON CONTINUES TO KEEP PELOSI 'OFF-LIMITS' FOR SCRUTINY: STEFANIK

In a statement responding to the news, select committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey said Thursday evening's House Jan. 6 panel hearing would continue. 

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. 

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery," he wrote. 

Two former White House aides are expected to testify on Thursday.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

