Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19; Jan. 6 hearing to proceed

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Mississippi Democrat said Tuesday that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days," Thompson wrote.

In a statement responding to the news, select committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey said Thursday evening's House Jan. 6 panel hearing would continue.

"While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Two former White House aides are expected to testify on Thursday.