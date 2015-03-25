Benghazi attackers told guards 'We're here to kill Americans'

Terrorists who attacked the U.S. compound in Benghazi last year announced they were "here to kill Americans," according to a British citizen who was there and spoke with CBS' "60 Minutes."

The witness, a security officer who goes under the pseudonym Morgan Jones, is the first western eyewitness to speak publicly about the attack.

He told "60 Minutes" that on the night of Sept. 11, a guard in the compound called him to say they were under attack and that fighters were "all over the compound."

Jones said the Libyan guards were surrounded by the attackers, but were told: "We're here to kill Americans, not Libyans."

He said the attackers beat the Libyan guards with their rifles but let them go.

The full interview will air Sunday night.

Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, were killed in the attack. The administration initially described the assault as a spontaneous act in response to an anti-Islam film, but has since backed off that explanation.

A year later, though, the attackers have not yet been brought to justice. As Fox News reported, the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program -- which offers multimillion-dollar payouts for tips leading to wanted terrorists -- does not include suspects in the Benghazi terror attack.

The State Department has not offered an explanation as to why those individuals are not on the list. Pressed by Fox News and The Associated Press on Thursday, spokeswoman Marie Harf suggested the important thing was that the Obama administration is resolved to find those suspects.

"This is nothing at all to do with politics. We've made crystal clear that we want to find these people and bring them to justice," Harf said. "Whether we pay a couple million dollars isn't the point -- the point is we believe it's a priority ... and whether they are on a website or not doesn't change that."

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.