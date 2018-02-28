Ben Sasse rips Trump after he said, 'take the guns first, go through due process second'

Sen. Ben Sasse questioned President Trump's ability to be a "strong" leader after the commander in chief suggested Wednesday that he's open to confiscating guns and worrying about due process "second."

“Strong leaders don't automatically agree with the last thing that was said to them," the Republican senator from Nebraska said in a brief statement. "We have the Second Amendment and due process of law for a reason. We're not ditching any Constitutional protections simply because the last person the President talked to today doesn’t like them."

Trump made the comment while meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a discussion on gun control. He disagreed with Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that no one’s rights should be trampled in gun control legislation.

“Take the firearms first and then go to court,” Trump said. “Because that’s another system — a lot of times by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures.” He added, “I like taking the guns early. Like, in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida. He had a lot of firearms, they saw everything. To go to court would have taken a long time. You could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

