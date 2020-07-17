Battle for House: Leading handicapper moves 20 races towards Democrats

Republicans need to pick up 18 seats in November's elections to win the back the House of Representatives.

But a new projection from a top nonpartisan political handicapper spells trouble for House Republicans.

DEMOCRATS RIDE 'GREEN WAVE' AS THEY TRY TO RECAPURE THE SENATE

The Cook Political Report on Friday moved its outlook for 20 House races in the direction of the Democrats.

"I can’t recall the last time we moved so many races at once, let alone in the same direction,” Cook’s House editor Dave Wasserman tweeted.

The Cook Report points to the top of the ticket, with Wasserman writing that “President Trump's abysmal polling since the (coronavirus) pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes.”

He speculated that “we may be approaching the point at which dozens of House Republicans will need to decide whether to cut the president loose and run on a "check and balance" message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats moving too far left under a potential Biden administration.”

Thanks to a big blue wave, the Democrats won back the House in 2018 for the first time in 8 years. They currently control the chamber 233-197, with 1 Libertarian and 4 vacancies.