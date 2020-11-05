Game-changing ballot measures that passed on Election Day

Voters in 32 states were asked to weigh in on more than 100 statewide ballot measures on Election Day, bypassing the usual legislative process for majority-rule policies.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into campaigns to sway voters for or against such measures when they showed up to elect the next president and candidates vying in other races.

Here are a few of the most closely-watched initiatives.

Abortion

Voters elected whether or not to restrict abortion in Louisiana and Colorado.

Colorado asked voters in Proposition 115 whether or not they’d like to approve a ban on abortions after 22 weeks, except to save the life of the mother. Violations would lead to up to a $5,000 penalty, but only for the doctor who performed the procedure.

Colorado voters overwhelmingly snubbed the measure, according to Associated Press projections, 58.7 to 41.3 with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

Louisiana’s proposal, Proposed Amendment no. 1, would amend the state’s constitution to specify that no such right to abortion exists.

Voters approved the amendment 62 to 38 percent, according to projections.

Should states get more of a say with abortion rights under a cemented conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Louisiana state courts would have less power to strike down anti-abortion laws with an amended constitution.

19 BALLOT MEASURES TO WATCH THIS ELECTION DAY

Drugs

Marijuana legalization measures are set to pass in five states thanks to ballot questions.

New Jersey and Arizona residents voted yes on ballot measures to legalize cannabis for recreational use, and voters in Montana approved a measure and constitutional amendment to legalize the drug’s use beginning January 2022.

In a nationwide first, South Dakota voted to legalize medical and recreational marijuana at the same time.

Voters in Mississippi approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana for those with debilitating conditions.

Oregon took it a step further, becoming the first U.S. state to decriminalize all drugs. The Associated Press projected the measure passing with 83 percent of precincts reporting, 58.6 to 41.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Residents can no longer be arrested for possessing small amounts of substances such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine or LSD. Instead, they face a maximum fine of $100 or must attend an addiction recovery center. The centers will be funded by millions in tax revenue from Oregon’s legalized, regulated marijuana industry.

Taxes

In Illinois, voters rejected adopting a graduated tax income rate that would replace the state’s flat-income tax structure. Demorat Gov. J.B. Pritzker had campaigned heavily in favor of the measure, putting up $56.5 million.

Billionaire Ken Griffin donated most of the $50 million that has been raised to defeat it, according to reports.

The measure is projected to fail with 98 percent of precincts reporting, 54.1 to 45.9.

Colorado was the only state to give voters the option to lower their taxes, and they took advantage of it. Colorado’s Proposition 116 will permanently lower the state’s income tax rate from 4.63 to 4.55 percent, retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

BALLOT MEASURES: CALIFORNIANS VOTED AGAINST BRINGING BACK AFFIRMATIVE ACTION, FOR INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS

With 90 percent reporting, the measure passed 57.6 to 42.4.

Arizona voted to raise taxes on the wealthy with Proposition 208, which will create an 8 percent top state income tax rate on income above $250,000 up from 4.5 percent currently.

Californians voted against raising commercial tax rates. Proposition 15, an effort to remove high-value commercial properties from the low-tax protections dealt to homeowners and agricultural land, was projected to lose by AP-- with 72 percent reporting, “no” votes were ahead 51.7 to 58.3. Critics argue California’s pandemic-induced recession is the wrong time to raise taxes on businesses.