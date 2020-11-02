19 ballot measures to watch this Election Day

Voters in 32 states are being asked to weigh the merits of more than 100 statewide ballot measures this Election Day -- in addition to electing the next president and candidates vying in other races.

These propositions fall into a wide range of categories from marijuana to abortion to gray wolves.

Here’s a few that are generating the most interest.

Pot

Ballot measures in four states — Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota — could lead to the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Similarly, in Mississippi, voters are being asked to decide on competing ballot measures that could lead to the state approving marijuana for medical purposes.

Race

Nebraska and Utah voters are being asked to weigh in on measures to scrap language in their state constitutions referencing slavery as a potential punishment for a crime.

The language is still there even though no one has been punished that way in a century.

"Slavery under no circumstances is a Nebraska value," said Melina Cohen, secretary of the group Vote for Eliminating Slavery.

Mississippi voters will weigh a measure ratifying a new flag with the magnolia flower design, taking the place of the old Confederate battle standard that has been widely condemned as racist.

Rhode Island voters are considering a proposition removing the words “Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name.

If approved, the state would change from the "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations" to the "State of Rhode Island."

Abortion

The hot-button issue of abortion is before voters in two states: Louisiana and Colorado.

In Colorado, a ballot measure asks voters to approve a ban on abortions after 22 weeks. The only exception would be to save the life of the mother. Violations could lead to fines of up to $5,000 against doctors. Mothers would not face criminal penalties.

Louisiana’s proposal amends language in the state constitution making it clear that no such right to abortion is recognized.

Should states assume more authority to regulate abortion under a more solidly conservative U.S. Supreme Court, Louisiana state courts would have less ability to strike down anti-abortion laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Taxes

On the ballot in Illinois is a change to the state’s constitution that would dump the state’s flat-rate income tax structure in favor of graduated tax structure that takes a bigger bite from the wealthy.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker backs the change and has put up more than $56 million to convince voters to make the change.

Billionaire Ken Griffin has donated most of the $50 million that has been raised to defeat it, according to reports.

Economics

A proposal is on the ballot in Florida to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The measure would hike the current minimum wage of $8.56 an hour to $10 in 2021. It would then increase by $1 an each year until it reaches $15 by 2026.

In California, the biggest fight is over Proposition 22. Uber, Lyft and Doordash are asking voters to support the ballot initiative that would define app-based drivers as independent contractors and not employees.

But it would also require those companies to put in place policies providing “alternative benefits,” including a guaranteed minimum wage and subsidies for health insurance if they average 25 hours of work a week.

Supporters say drivers enjoy the independence and flexibility under the current model, according to the Associated Press.

“If I want to work four hours and say, ‘I’m done,’ I can do that,” said Doug Mead, a Palm Springs retiree who delivers meals for Uber Eats and Postmates and estimates he makes about $24 an hour. “Where is there an employer on the planet where I can do that?”

Colorado voters will weigh a ballot measure that would establish a paid family and medical leave program in the state.

Employee contributions into the program would be matched by employers.

State Democratic lawmakers have pushed to create a paid family leave program but opponents have questioned the cost to employers and workers.

Voting

Ballot measures in three states — Alabama, Colorado and Florida — ask voters to tweak language in their state constitutions to say that "only a citizen of the United States" is qualified to vote.

The language doesn’t change much. Federal law already prohibits most non-citizens from voting and, according to the Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama, no state has allowed general voting by non-citizens in 100 years.

Florida has a proposition that if approved would change state elections to a “top two” system, similar to California. Florida candidates for the state legislature, cabinet and governor would appear on the same primary ballot and then the top two candidates would move on to the general election. That could leave two Democrats or two Republicans facing each other in the general election.

Gray wolves

Colorado voters will decide on an initiative that would reintroduce gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide.

Supporters say the measure offers an opportunity for the wolves to expand southward into the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

The issue is controversial with some farmers and ranchers worried about livestock.

The Trump administration just removed the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act list.