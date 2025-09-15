Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

GOP erupts on Dem running for attorney general in red state over profanity-laced Charlie Kirk post

Ohio AG candidate Elliot Forhan is one of many to face criticism for disparaging Charlie Kirk after his death

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Gutfeld: The loss of Charlie Kirk is a transcendent experience Video

Gutfeld: The loss of Charlie Kirk is a transcendent experience

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the ‘Gutfeld!’ panelists discuss the fall from assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

A Democrat running to be the top law enforcement official in the state of Ohio is facing backlash for a series of social media posts disparaging Charlie Kirk in the days after the conservative activist was assassinated. 

"F*** Charlie Kirk," Elliot Forhan, Ohio Democratic candidate for attorney general and former state representative, posted on Facebook on Monday, days after Kirk was gunned down while speaking to a large gathering of students at a Utah university. 

"Charlie Kirk was a champion of tyranny, not democracy," Forhan said in another post. "We should not pretend otherwise."

In another Facebook entry, Forhan shared an article with the headline, "Charlie Kirk was a champion of tyranny, not democracy. We should not pretend otherwise."

TOP UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATOR CALLS CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 'FAIR' DUE TO STANCE ON GUNS: 'NO PRAYERS'

Charlie Kirk speaks at Trump event

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during an Arizona campaign rally for President Trump in August 2024.  (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Forhan campaign for comment.

Forhan’s social media posts have prompted significant pushback, both on the internet and from Republicans in the state, with many calling on him to withdraw from the race.

"No public servant should say that about any human being, much less somebody who was just assassinated," Ohio’s current attorney general, Republican Dave Yost, told Fox News Digital. "He just proved himself to be a petulant and undisciplined child, ill-suited to public office."

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, told Fox News Digital that Forhan’s posts are "probably demented publicity designed to get attention" and "score cheap political points."

LaRose added that "this kind of rhetoric" is becoming more "mainstream" in today’s Democratic Party.

YOUNG PEOPLE RESTORE CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL MURAL WITH BIBLE VERSES AFTER VANDALS DEFACE TRIBUTE

Charlie Kirk memorial in Berlin

Memorials honoring Charlie Kirk have been held across the country and overseas, including in Berlin. Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025. ( Ilkin Eskipehlivan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"But this kind of rhetoric is becoming all too mainstream in the Democratic Party, and this is coming from a person seeking to become their nominee for a top statewide office," LaRose continued. "This guy was literally the target of a law enforcement investigation that called his behavior ‘a credible risk of escalating to violence or violent conduct.’ He should be watched carefully and denounced aggressively. Elliot Forhan and people like him are quickly becoming the face of the Democratic Party."

Fox News Digital also spoke to Ohio attorney and Republican National Committee (RNC) surrogate Mehek Cooke, who said Forhan "must immediately withdraw" from the attorney general race.

People hold candles and sing during Charlie Kirk vigil

People hold candles and sing during a memorial and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP Photo)

"Ohio’s top law enforcement officer must serve as a guardian and defender of justice, not a cheerleader for violence," Cooke said. "A man who celebrates murder cannot lecture anyone on equality, fairness, or justice, let alone serve Ohioans. This is moral rot that we won’t tolerate."

In the wake of Kirk's death, numerous individuals both in government and the private sector have been publicly called out on social media for posting comments mocking or celebrating the death of the conservative activist.

The White House is seeking additional security funds from Congress for the executive and judicial branches as it navigates the aftermath of the assassination, Fox News Digital reported this week.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

