HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Four House Republican holdouts say they will oppose Jordan in speaker vote round two

Jordan can lose no more than four votes to be elected speaker

By Elizabeth Elkind , Houston Keene Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Four of the House Republicans who voted against Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the House speaker race on Tuesday say they will do so again, putting Jordan in a position where he cannot lose any other GOP members and prevail.

Jordan Monday came 17 votes short of the 217 votes needed to win the gavel after 20 GOP lawmakers voted against him. While more than four votes in opposition would sink Jordan on the second round, a strong improvement from Monday could still put him in a position to prevail in a succeeding round.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who voted for Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., instead, has not changed his position on Jordan, his office indicated to Fox News Digital. Buck had previously expressed reservations over Jordan's support for former President Trump's 2020 election claims. 

Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., has sworn to keep voting for ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the House floor. His spokesperson said his mind remains unchanged on Wednesday morning, and Gimenez told Fox News Digital himself that he was now supportive of a GOP push to temporarily empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to pass legislation while House Republicans work to agree on a candidate.

A spokesperson for Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., pointed Fox News Digital to comments the freshman Republican made on CNN also supporting the McHenry effort. LaLota cast his vote on Tuesday for former New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., is also still voting against Jordan on Wednesday, his spokesperson told Fox News Digital. He voted for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

