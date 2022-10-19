As CDC advisers prep vote on COVID vax for students, FL Surgeon Gen says 'nothing changes' in Florida

Advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to vote this week on whether to add COVID-19 vaccination to the immunization schedule, but Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo insists it will have no bearing on how things are done in his state.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Wednesday and Thursday, with the latter-day featuring a vote on updates to the 2023 immunization schedules for children and adults. A spokesperson for the CDC confirmed to Fox News that this will include a determination on including approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

"Regardless of what @CDCgov votes tomorrow on whether COVID-19 vax are added to routine child immunizations - nothing changes in FL," Ladapo tweeted. "Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids."

The CDC spokesperson stated that regardless of how the ACIP vote goes, it would not alter official policy.

"It’s important to note that there are no changes in COVID-19 vaccine policy, and this action would simply help streamline clinical guidance for healthcare providers by including all currently licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document," the spokesperson said.

Wednesday afternoon will see ACIP vote on a different issue regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically, whether to include it in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. That program helps provide vaccines for kids under 19 whose families are eligible for Medicaid, are uninsured or underinsured, or are Native American (including Alaska Native).

VFC currently includes vaccines for more than a dozen illnesses, including Hepatitis A and B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Polio, Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Influenza.