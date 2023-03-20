Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas lawmakers approve bill increasing homestead tax credit

AR bill would raise homestead property tax credit from $375 to $425

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas lawmakers sent Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders legislation that would raise the property tax credit that thousands of homeowners receive for their primary residence.

Sanders' office said the Republican governor planned to sign into law the legislation, which will raise the homestead property tax credit from $375 to $425.

The Senate approved the bill by a 33-0 vote on Thursday. The state Department of Finance and Administration has projected the increase, which the House approved by a 99-0 vote earlier this month, would cost the state $34 million next year.

ARKANSAS SNAPCHAT PREDATOR SENTENCED AFTER TRACKING 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S LOCATION THROUGH APP

Arkansas lawmakers approved a bill that would increase homestead tax credit for thousands of homeowners. 

Arkansas lawmakers approved a bill that would increase homestead tax credit for thousands of homeowners. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 711,000 people received the tax credit in 2022.

The credit is funded by a one-half cent statewide sales and use tax. The tax credit was established through a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2000. It was last raised in 2019 by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sanders' Republican predecessor.

More from Politics