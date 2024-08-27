Arizona police org endorsing Trump crosses aisle to back progressive Dem in close Senate race

The Arizona Police Association (APA) turned heads recently by endorsing liberal Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, despite Gallego’s controversial history on law enforcement issues and the APA's simultaneous support of former President Donald Trump.

"Congressman Gallego has continually fought for robust, increased funding for America's Law Enforcement, and specifically Arizona Law enforcement," the APA said in a statement Monday, arguing that Gallego helped secure $168 billion in "direct support of police officers so that they have the personnel and equipment needed."

The move to back the Democrat over Republican Kari Lake comes despite the organization endorsing Lake’s bid for governor during the last election cycle and just days after it announced its endorsement of Trump in the presidential race.

"As a Marine combat veteran, we know Congressman Gallego understands the complexities of modern policing in American society today, while at the same time recognizing the public’s expectations," APA President Justin Harris said in a statement posted to X.

"I am proud to have the APA’s support and look forward to working with them in the Senate to ensure Arizona’s law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to combat fentanyl trafficking, train the next generation of officers, and, above all, keep Arizona families safe," Gallego said in a statement attached to the APA release.

The move also comes as Gallego’s record on police issues has come under increased scrutiny, including an Arizona Sun Times report last week that detailed the lawmaker’s record and statements on law enforcement.

In one instance detailed by the report, Gallego argued for restrictions on police use of certain weapons because they "don’t know how to use" them in a "safe manner." In another instance, he posted on social media about his effort to restrict police departments from being able to access military gear.

The report also detailed Gallego’s history of social media posts in support of Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in 2020, including one post in which he argued that protesters "aren’t the bad guy" and that "the bad guys were the one behind the police line."

"Signing major reforms into law & transforming the culture of law enforcement remains a matter of life & death, especially for Black communities," the Arizona lawmaker said in a separate post on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. "We cannot stop fighting for racial justice."

The APA's decision was blasted by Lake’s campaign, which has made public safety a centerpiece of the race in Arizona.

"Ruben Gallego supported defunding the police and vilified law enforcement while serving in Congress," a Lake spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "He supports open borders and is weak on crime. Kari Lake will always back the blue and support law enforcement and safe communities."

Nevertheless, the APA opted to back Gallego, noting his support for legislation such as the Invest to Protect Act and Enhancing COPS Hiring Program Grants for Local Law Enforcement Act.

"The APA does not take our endorsements lightly; we recognize the importance of having a U.S. senator that can bring people together to improve society for all," he added. "We believe Congressman Gallego will be that U.S. Senator."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Gallego referred Fox News Digital to the lawmaker’s statement in the APA release. The APA did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.