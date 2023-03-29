Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes a bill banning food tax

The AZ governor said the food tax bill would not have eliminated costs onto consumers

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a food tax bill Tuesday that would have prevented cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.

In a letter sent to the Legislature, Hobbs said she believed the bill wouldn’t eliminate costs onto consumers and instead shift the responsibility to the state.

"The bill, originally unveiled as a way to mitigate inflation, does not take effect for more than two years," Hobbs wrote. "What’s more, it does nothing for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who use SNAP and WIC benefits for their groceries, as these constituents are already exempt from the tax."

Arizona's Katie Hobbs speaks on Nov. 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona's Katie Hobbs speaks on Nov. 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Senate Republicans said the bill would have put more money back in the pockets of Arizonans while the cost of living remains historically high.

Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, who sponsored the bill, said "we’re not only paying inflated prices to feed our families, but we’re also paying more in taxes as the cost of food rises... A tax on our groceries is regressive and hurts everyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hobbs also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with companies that make firearms.

"The bill is unnecessary and, if enacted, could result in banks leaving Arizona," Hobbs said. "This would limit competition and increase costs for local governments — costs which ultimately fall on taxpayers."

More from Politics