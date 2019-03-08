AOC’s fundraising email seeks money to defend self, Omar and Tlaib

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign arm sent out a fundraising plea minutes before Thursday’s House vote on an anti-hatred resolution, asking for dollars to defend her and liberal allies Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

“It’s official – AIPAC is coming after Alexandria, Ilhan and Rashida,” the email began, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“Rashida, Ilhan and Alexandria have at times dared to question our foreign policy, and the influence of money in our political system. And now, lobbying groups across the board are working to punish them for it.”

The House passed a resolution Thursday afternoon condemning all forms of hatred after Omar made statements widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

The email quotes an “AIPAC activist” – Stephen Fiske – who had told the New York Times that the trio “will not be around in [Congress in] several years.”

The note went on to point out that “some members of Congress have even gone so far as to claim that ‘questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable.’”

In the fundraising plea, “Team AOC” argued that “just a decade ago it was ‘unquestionable’ to not support the war in Iraq.” “And we all saw what resulted from that lack of discussion and negotiation,” the email read.

“Help us build a progressive movement that fights for the honest conversation, inclusiveness and our universal fight with hate with a $27 contribution,” it continued.

