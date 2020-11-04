AOC says Trump’s claims of victory are 'illegitimate, dangerous'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed President Trump after he declared victory in Tuesday's election while millions of votes are still being counted.

"Donald Trump’s premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results," Ocasio-Cortez -- who herself won reelection in New York's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday night -- said in a post on Twitter.

Her tweet followed Trump's address to supporters late Tuesday from the East Room of the White House.

“We were getting ready to win the election," he said at the time. "Frankly, we did win this election.”

The incumbent has captured the battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Iowa and amassed a large number of electoral votes from historically red Texas, according to Fox News' projections.

But a number of key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina, were too close to call and election officials have been working feverishly to deliver a result as soon as possible.

Trump threatened that he would escalate vote counting to the Supreme Court to preserve “the integrity” of the vote and ensure the law is “used in a proper manner.”

“We want all voting to stop," Trump said. "We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list.”

He added: “It’s a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this.”

Democratic opponent Joe Biden's campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, dismissed the president's comments.

Trump "does not decide the outcome of this election," she said in a statement. "Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion.”

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Del., said just after midnight that he was “on track to win."

His campaign reiterated Wednesday that it's still confident he will capture the necessary 270 electoral votes to take over the White House, predicting victory in key states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, all of which are still tabulating their ballots.

Dillon said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday that "the president of the U.S. falsely claimed he won this race and demanded votes stop being counted. Let's be clear... if Donald Trump got his wish, and we stop counting ballots, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States."

