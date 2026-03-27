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Politics

AOC says politicians, especially Democrats, should promise not to accept 'AI money'

'Their money will end up being toxic anyway,' the 'Squad' member wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Sen Bernie Sanders and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez push proposal for AI datacenter moratorium Video

Sen Bernie Sanders and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez push proposal for AI datacenter moratorium

Sounding the alarm about the impacts of artificial intelligence and the infrastructure that powers it, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing to impose a moratorium on AI data centers.

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has asserted that politicians — particularly those within her own party — should vow not to accept "AI money."

"Politicians — especially Dems — should pledge not to take AI money. They are buying up influence ahead of the midterms, and Dems who take AI $ will lose authority and trust as the public bears the cost," the progressive "Squad" member wrote in a Thursday post on X.

"Their money will end up being toxic anyway. People are catching on," she added.

FETTERMAN SLAMS AI DATA CENTER MORATORIUM PROPOSAL AS ‘CHINA FIRST’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Oacsio-Cortez, D-N.Y., waves to the crowd ahead of Zohran Mamdani 's inauguration as the 112th mayor at City Hall on Thursday Jan. 1, 2026 in New York, N.Y.  ( David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, a Democrat who is running for U.S. Congress, expressed his agreement, responding to Ocasio-Cortez's post by writing, "Yes!!!!!!!!"

Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are pushing a proposal to impose a moratorium on the building and upgrading of artificial intelligence data centers in the U.S. until various regulations are implemented.

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Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., conduct a news conference to announce the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Our bills learn from our lack of regulation following the similar rise regarding the internet and demands a new approach to AI: One that protects the American people from Big Tech's egregious overreach… one that centers prosperity for the many over exorbitant profits for the very few," Ocasio-Cortez said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has rejected the idea of such a moratorium, labeling the notion "China First."

"The emerging chassis of AI must be built by America. We can put appropriate guardrails in place without handing the win on AI to China. A moratorium is China First," Fetterman declared in a post on X. 

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Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Ocasio-Cortez said during the Wednesday press conference about the AI data center moratorium proposal, "Once these companies can be on the up-and-up — providing their own energy, building out and investing in the infrastructure, refusing to free ride off of the American people — then we can continue to develop and explore this technology." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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