AOC says politicians, especially Democrats, should promise not to accept 'AI money'

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has asserted that politicians — particularly those within her own party — should vow not to accept "AI money."

"Politicians — especially Dems — should pledge not to take AI money. They are buying up influence ahead of the midterms, and Dems who take AI $ will lose authority and trust as the public bears the cost," the progressive "Squad" member wrote in a Thursday post on X.

"Their money will end up being toxic anyway. People are catching on," she added.

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Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, a Democrat who is running for U.S. Congress, expressed his agreement, responding to Ocasio-Cortez's post by writing, "Yes!!!!!!!!"

Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are pushing a proposal to impose a moratorium on the building and upgrading of artificial intelligence data centers in the U.S. until various regulations are implemented.

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"Our bills learn from our lack of regulation following the similar rise regarding the internet and demands a new approach to AI: One that protects the American people from Big Tech's egregious overreach… one that centers prosperity for the many over exorbitant profits for the very few," Ocasio-Cortez said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has rejected the idea of such a moratorium, labeling the notion "China First."

"The emerging chassis of AI must be built by America. We can put appropriate guardrails in place without handing the win on AI to China. A moratorium is China First," Fetterman declared in a post on X.

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