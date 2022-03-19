AOC mocked for Biden-like whispering about 'little secret' of capitalism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was mocked on social media Friday after appearing on Instagram Live and whispering into the camera that "most people don’t know what Capitalism is."

"Let me tell you a secret," the New York Democrat whispered to her 8.5 million followers. "Most people don’t really know what capitalism is. Most people don’t even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires."

Ocasio-Cortez was quickly mocked online for the video with some comparing the "creepy" whisper to the frequent whispering of President Biden.

"Pssst. I’ll tell you a secret: AOC is an embarrassment to Congress and to women everywhere," Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted.

"One of the most powerful women," author Gad Saad tweeted. "Good luck USA. You had a good run."

"AOC should have googled the definition of capitalist before making this video but i hope the ASMR channel works for her," political commentator Tim Pool tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez added in the live video that labels don’t matter as much as talking about policies does.

"That’s easier to understand," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Do you think people should die because they can’t afford insulin? Do you think that fossil fuel CEOs should decide whether the planet gets set on fire? Me neither."