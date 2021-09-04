Antifa clashes with anti-vaccine mandate protesters, 1 shot

Videos of a violent clash involving warring radical left and right-wing factions in Olympia, Washington emerged on social media Saturday and initial reports indicated one person had been shot during the mayhem.

The videos purportedly show Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, being shot in the leg during a skirmish that happened as a result of dueling protests. Fox News has not independently verified the identity of the victim. Olympia Police did not respond in time for publication.

"Tiny got shot in the leg," a man can be heard yelling in one of the videos.

It was unclear how the altercation started or what provoked the gunfire.

Antifa, a far-left organization, had called for a demonstration at the Washington state Capitol that was ultimately intended as a confrontation against the right wing Proud Boys.

One Twitter user, Alissa Azar, says she was chased by a large group of Proud Boys at one point during the melee.

"Hiding in a bar in Olympia," Azar tweeted. "I turned a corner to 50+ proud boys who said there’s Alissa and ran on me completely alone. I ran as fast as I could. They caught me and pulled my hair and shoved me to the ground then bear maced me. People af the bad pull me in hiding here now."

Police responded to the shooting and could be seen in videos cordoning off the area but it is unclear if any arrests were made or if a suspect was identified.