Anti-Trump Republicans mock evangelical supporters with 'MAGA Church' ad

Anti-Trump Republicans are targeting evangelical Christians who back President Trump, arguing in a new ad released Thursday that their support for the president is hypocritical.

A video, titled "The MAGA Church" -- a play on the word "megachurch" and Trump's 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" -- was released by The Lincoln Project. It shows a mashup of many of the outspoken evangelical supporters of the president along with crude comments from Trump.

TRUMP TELLS EVANGELICALS, 'WE HAVE GOD ON OUR SIDE' FOR 2020 ELECTION

"Beware of false prophets," the ad warns, adding, "If this is the best American Christians can do? God help us all."

The group's video comes days after the launch of "Evangelicals for Trump," with more than 70 pastors at one of the largest Latino megachurches in Miami endorsing the president, and weeks after Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli, who is now retired, published an editorial calling for the removal of Trump from office for his "gross immorality and ethical incompetence."

"Evangelical leaders who lay their loyalty and faith on the altar of @realDonaldTrump are betraying their congregants and their country," the Lincoln Project tweeted.

2020 IS THE 'YEAR OF THE BIBLE' FOR MANY CHRISTIANS

The group, co-founded by Rick Wilson, a "Never Trump" leader who authored a book comparing Trump to the devil, and John Weaver, a strategist for John Kasich's 2016 run, who said evangelical leaders -- like Paula White-Cain, Trump's personal pastor and faith adviser in the White House -- who support Trump "are trying to transform America into their greedy image," calling them "false prophets," "professional grifters" and "cult makers."

George Conway, one of The Lincoln Project's board members who is the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, tweeted: "Christians can do better, and Americans can do better, than having [an] amoral con man in the White House."

Conway also tweeted a link to the video and said: "Make America Not Hypocritical."

The Lincoln Project, which launched last month, aims to persuade "enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution."

The president took the majority of the evangelical vote in the last election and is looking to increase that growth in 2020. Trump's faithful supporters point to his accomplishments, including conservative Supreme Court justices, pro-life policies, support for Israel and religious liberty.