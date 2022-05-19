Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Anti-Madison Cawthorn PAC that leaked explicit videos will target Rep. Lauren Boebert next: report

American Muckrakers PAC co-founder David Wheeler, who targeted Madison Cawthorn, says he has 'interesting information' about Boebert

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The group that targeted Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., posting a nude video of him online, says they are next going to target another outspoken Republican member of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

American Muckrakers PAC relentlessly went after Cawthorn ahead of North Carolina GOP primary election that Cawthorn ultimately lost.

LAUREN BOEBERT LEADS EFFORT TO DEFUND BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S ‘DISINFORMATION' BOARD

"I think we're gonna go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way," the group's co-founder, David B. Wheeler, told Insider. "I think we're gonna engage in that race pretty quickly."

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., watches results from the North Carolina primary election with staff, volunteers, family and friends at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hendersonville, N.C.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., watches results from the North Carolina primary election with staff, volunteers, family and friends at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hendersonville, N.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Boebert faces off against Colorado State Sen. Don Coram in a June 28 contest.

BIDEN-MAYORKAS REGIME ATTEMPTING TO ‘DESTROY AND OVERWHELM’ US SYSTEM: REP. BOEBERT

Wheeler told the outlet that he has "interesting information" about Boebert. Noting that what he supposedly has on her is "certainly not as salacious as some of the Cawthorn stuff," Wheeler said the information has to do with finances.

Fox News reached out to Boebert's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speak to one another on the steps to the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 23, 2021, in Washington. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speak to one another on the steps to the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 23, 2021, in Washington.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wheeler's organization got involved in Cawthorn's race using the website FireMadison.com. Wheeler said he has similarly "procured domain names and Twitter handles" such as "Fire Boebert" He said a website should be live later this week. Currently, a page with the address FireBoebert.com has a "Coming Soon!" message. 

