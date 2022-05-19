Anti-Madison Cawthorn PAC that leaked explicit videos will target Rep. Lauren Boebert next: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The group that targeted Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., posting a nude video of him online, says they are next going to target another outspoken Republican member of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

American Muckrakers PAC relentlessly went after Cawthorn ahead of North Carolina GOP primary election that Cawthorn ultimately lost.

"I think we're gonna go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way," the group's co-founder, David B. Wheeler, told Insider. "I think we're gonna engage in that race pretty quickly."

Boebert faces off against Colorado State Sen. Don Coram in a June 28 contest.

Wheeler told the outlet that he has "interesting information" about Boebert. Noting that what he supposedly has on her is "certainly not as salacious as some of the Cawthorn stuff," Wheeler said the information has to do with finances.

Fox News reached out to Boebert's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Wheeler's organization got involved in Cawthorn's race using the website FireMadison.com. Wheeler said he has similarly "procured domain names and Twitter handles" such as "Fire Boebert" He said a website should be live later this week. Currently, a page with the address FireBoebert.com has a "Coming Soon!" message.